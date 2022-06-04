How to watch Eden Silva vs. Asia Muhammad at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tennis Channel is where you can see Saturday's match between Eden Silva and Eden Silva in the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Grass
Silva vs. Muhammad Matchup Info
|Eden Silva
|Asia Muhammad
349
World Rank
146
N/A
2022 Match Record
1-2
N/A
2022 Set Record
2-4
WTA Chicago Women's Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Eden Silva vs. Asia Muhammad Recent Performance
- Silva lost her most recent match, 0-6, 1-6 versus Zarina Diyas in the qualifying round of the WTA Chicago Women's Open on August 21, 2021.
- Muhammad lost her most recent match, 5-7, 3-6 versus Joanne Zuger in the qualifying round of the French Open on May 17, 2022.
- Muhammad has played 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches) in her three matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Thus far this year, Muhammad has won 50.0% of her service games and 27.3% of her return games.
How To Watch
June
4
2022
Boys & Girls' Singles Championships
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)