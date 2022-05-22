How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Greet Minnen at the French Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which features Ekaterina Alexandrova taking on Greet Minnen.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Alexandrova vs. Minnen Matchup Info
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
|Greet Minnen
31
World Rank
84
16-10
2022 Match Record
1-7
33-24
2022 Set Record
4-12
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Greet Minnen Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Alexandrova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 4-ranked Maria Sakkari, 3-6, 2-6.
- In her last match, scheduled for April 28, 2022, Minnen was eliminated via walkover against Dayana Yastremska at the Mutua Madrid Open.
- Alexandrova has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Alexandrova has won 34.6% of her return games so far this year, and 72.3% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Alexandrova has won 75.9% of her games on serve, and 38.7% on return.
- In her eight matches this year, Minnen has played an average of 21.6 games across all court surfaces (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Minnen has won 55.8% of her service games this year, and 28.1% of her return games.
- Minnen has won 52.6% of her service games on clay, and 34.8% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
AM/EST
