How to watch Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Elise Mertens at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Elise Mertens on Sunday, when they meet in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruse vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Elena-Gabriela Ruse
|Elise Mertens
52
World Rank
33
12-10
2022 Match Record
11-9
25-21
2022 Set Record
24-19
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Elena-Gabriela Ruse vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- In her last tournament, the Internationaux de Strasbourg, Ruse was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 122-ranked Bernarda Pera, 5-7, 4-6.
- In her last match, Mertens lost 6-7, 4-6 versus Kaja Juvan in the quarterfinals of the Internationaux de Strasbourg.
- Through 22 matches this year (across all court types), Ruse has played 19.1 games per match (19.1 in three-set matches) and won 50.6% of them.
- Ruse has won 35.3% of her return games so far this year, and 54.2% of her service games.
- Ruse has won 53.8% of her service games on clay, and 23.1% of her return games.
- Mertens has played 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches) in her 20 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Mertens has won 66.4% of her service games and 37.5% of her return games.
- On clay, Mertens has won 67.4% of her service games and 32.6% of her return games.
