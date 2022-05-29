How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff at the French Open
Elise Mertens and Cori Gauff are scheduled to go head to head on Sunday, May 29 in the Round of 16 of the French Open, and you can tune in to see it on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Mertens vs. Gauff Matchup Info
|Elise Mertens
|Cori Gauff
32
World Rank
23
14-9
2022 Match Record
17-10
28-19
2022 Set Record
36-22
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff Recent Performance
- Mertens is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 71-ranked Varvara Gracheva in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In the Round of 32, Gauff won 6-3, 6-4 against Kaia Kanepi on Friday.
- In her 23 matches this year across all court surfaces, Mertens has played an average of 20.6 games (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Mertens has won 67.0% of her service games and 39.8% of her return games.
- Mertens has won 69.5% of her service games on clay, and 43.3% of her return games.
- Gauff has played 27 matches so far this year, and 20.0 games per match across all court types (20.0 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 71.1% of her service games this year, and 38.4% of her return games.
- Gauff has won 66.0% of her service games on clay, and 50.0% of her return games.
How To Watch
May
29
2022
Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
