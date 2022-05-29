How to watch Elise Mertens vs. Cori Gauff at the French Open

Elise Mertens and Cori Gauff are scheduled to go head to head on Sunday, May 29 in the Round of 16 of the French Open, and you can tune in to see it on MSG.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, May 29

Sunday, May 29 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Mertens vs. Gauff Matchup Info

Elise Mertens Cori Gauff 32 World Rank 23 14-9 2022 Match Record 17-10 28-19 2022 Set Record 36-22 Internationaux de Strasbourg Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 16

