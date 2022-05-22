How to watch Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Ugo Humbert and Emil Ruusuvuori meet for a matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Ruusuvuori vs. Humbert Matchup Info
|Emil Ruusuvuori
|Ugo Humbert
61
World Rank
45
18-12
2022 Match Record
4-11
43-29
2022 Set Record
12-24
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Emil Ruusuvuori vs. Ugo Humbert Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Gonet Geneva Open, Ruusuvuori was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 67-ranked Benoit Paire, 5-7, 7-5, 4-6.
- Humbert most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 6-1, 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 21-ranked Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- Ruusuvuori has played 23.4 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches) in his 30 matches this year (across all court types).
- Ruusuvuori has won 29.2% of his return games so far this year, and 78.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Ruusuvuori has won 71.4% of his games on serve, and 30.6% on return.
- Humbert has played 15 matches so far this year (winning 45.9% of games across all court surfaces), and 23.4 games per match (44.0 in five-set matches).
- Humbert has won 69.1% of his service games so far this year, and 21.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Humbert has won 65.2% of his games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
