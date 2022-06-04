How to watch En-Shuo Liang vs. Katie Boulter at the Viking Open Nottingham
Saturday's qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham slots En-Shuo Liang against Katie Boulter at Nottingham Tennis Centre. The match airs on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Liang vs. Boulter Matchup Info
|En-Shuo Liang
|Katie Boulter
1-2
2022 Match Record
6-4
2-5
2022 Set Record
13-8
Australian Open
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
Qualification Round 2
Last Result
Round of 128
En-Shuo Liang vs. Katie Boulter Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Liang came up short 0-6, 4-6 against Mai Hontama in the qualifying round of the Australian Open.
- Boulter is coming off a defeat in the Round of 128 at the BNP Paribas Open, at the hands of No. 55-ranked Jasmine Paolini, 3-6, 2-6.
- Liang has played three matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Through 10 matches so far this year, Boulter has played 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Boulter has won 30.8% of her return games and 63.0% of her service games.
How To Watch
