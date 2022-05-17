How to watch Enzo Couacaud vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Roland Garros
Don't miss No. 176 Enzo Couacaud match up against No. 143 Philipp Kohlschreiber in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros. Check it out.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Couacaud vs. Kohlschreiber Matchup Info
|Enzo Couacaud
|Philipp Kohlschreiber
176
World Rank
143
2-2
Match Record
4-5
5-5
Set Record
11-13
Tata Open Maharashtra
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 32
Enzo Couacaud vs. Philipp Kohlschreiber Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, Couacaud was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 216-ranked Alexandre Muller, 6-4, 6-7, 6-7.
- Kohlschreiber is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the BMW Open, at the hands of No. 66-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 6-7, 6-3, 1-6.
- In his four matches this year across all court types, Couacaud has played an average of 28.0 games (28.0 in three-set matches).
- Kohlschreiber has played nine matches so far this year, and 24.9 games per match across all court types (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kohlschreiber has won 14.5% of his return games and 68.1% of his service games.
- Kohlschreiber has won 66.7% of his service games on clay, and 21.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Enzo Couacaud vs Philipp Kohlschreiber
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
