How to watch Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Roland Garros
is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Evgeny Donskoy and Ernesto Escobedo on Tuesday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Donskoy vs. Escobedo Matchup Info
|Evgeny Donskoy
|Ernesto Escobedo
212
World Rank
134
0-2
Match Record
3-5
1-4
Set Record
10-9
Tata Open Maharashtra
Last Tournament
Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the Tata Open Maharashtra, Donskoy was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 167-ranked Gian Marco Moroni, 5-7, 7-5, 1-6.
- Escobedo is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC, at the hands of No. 66-ranked Daniel Altmaier, 2-6, 6-3, 1-6.
- Donskoy has played 24.5 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches) in his two matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Escobedo has played eight matches this year, and 27.1 games per match across all court types (25.3 in three-set matches).
- Escobedo has won 86.8% of his service games so far this year, and 18.4% of his return games.
