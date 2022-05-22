How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Fabio Fognini and Alexei Popyrin.
How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Fognini vs. Popyrin Matchup Info
|Fabio Fognini
|Alexei Popyrin
52
World Rank
103
12-11
2022 Match Record
4-12
25-26
2022 Set Record
14-25
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin Recent Performance
- Fognini last played on May 17, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 85-ranked Thanasi Kokkinakis in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- In his last match, Popyrin lost 3-6, 4-6 against Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- Through 23 matches this year (across all court types), Fognini has played 21.9 games per match (27.0 in five-set matches) and won 49.7% of them.
- Fognini has won 72.9% of his service games so far this year, and 26.6% of his return games.
- Fognini has won 71.8% of his service games on clay, and 29.0% of his return games.
- In his 16 matches this year, Popyrin has played an average of 25.3 games across all court types (48.0 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Popyrin has won 78.2% of his games on serve, and 14.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)