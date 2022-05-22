How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin at the French Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to see the Round of 128 of the French Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Fabio Fognini and Alexei Popyrin.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Fognini vs. Popyrin Matchup Info

Fabio Fognini Alexei Popyrin 52 World Rank 103 12-11 2022 Match Record 4-12 25-26 2022 Set Record 14-25 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Millennium Estoril Open Round of 64 Last Result Qualification Round 1

Fabio Fognini vs. Alexei Popyrin Recent Performance