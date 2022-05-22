Skip to main content

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 22 matchup between Facundo Bagnis and Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Sunday, May 22
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bagnis vs. Medvedev Matchup Info

Facundo BagnisDaniil Medvedev

98

World Rank

2

6-10

2022 Match Record

13-5

17-21

2022 Set Record

35-16

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Round of 128

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev Recent Performance

  • Bagnis is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Gonet Geneva Open, falling to Nikoloz Basilashvili, 4-6 (retired).
  • Medvedev is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 75-ranked Richard Gasquet, 2-6, 6-7.
  • Bagnis has played 23.9 games per match (53.0 in five-set matches) in his 16 matches this year (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bagnis has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 20.1% on return.
  • On clay, Bagnis has won 70.6% of his service games and 25.8% of his return games.
  • Medvedev has played 18 matches so far this year, and 28.1 games per match across all court surfaces (42.1 in five-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Medvedev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Medvedev has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 10.0% on return.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

1st Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
