How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open

The May 22 matchup between Facundo Bagnis and Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Bagnis vs. Medvedev Matchup Info

Facundo Bagnis Daniil Medvedev 98 World Rank 2 6-10 2022 Match Record 13-5 17-21 2022 Set Record 35-16 Miami Open presented by Itau Last Tournament Miami Open presented by Itau Round of 128 Last Result Quarterfinal

Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev Recent Performance