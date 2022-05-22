How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open
The May 22 matchup between Facundo Bagnis and Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 128 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Bagnis vs. Medvedev Matchup Info
|Facundo Bagnis
|Daniil Medvedev
98
World Rank
2
6-10
2022 Match Record
13-5
17-21
2022 Set Record
35-16
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Round of 128
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Facundo Bagnis vs. Daniil Medvedev Recent Performance
- Bagnis is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Gonet Geneva Open, falling to Nikoloz Basilashvili, 4-6 (retired).
- Medvedev is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the Gonet Geneva Open, at the hands of No. 75-ranked Richard Gasquet, 2-6, 6-7.
- Bagnis has played 23.9 games per match (53.0 in five-set matches) in his 16 matches this year (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Bagnis has won 74.7% of his games on serve, and 20.1% on return.
- On clay, Bagnis has won 70.6% of his service games and 25.8% of his return games.
- Medvedev has played 18 matches so far this year, and 28.1 games per match across all court surfaces (42.1 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Medvedev has won 85.1% of his games on serve, and 25.9% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Medvedev has won 63.6% of his games on serve, and 10.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)