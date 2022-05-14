How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Lukas Klein at the Gonet Geneva Open
Don't miss No. 95 Facundo Bagnis match up against No. 318 Lukas Klein in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Bagnis vs. Klein Matchup Info
|Facundo Bagnis
|Lukas Klein
95
World Rank
318
4-9
Match Record
N/A
13-20
Set Record
N/A
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Olympic Games
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 64
Facundo Bagnis vs. Lukas Klein Recent Performance
- Bagnis last played on March 24, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 36-ranked Lloyd Harris in the Round of 128 of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- In his last match, Klein came up short 7-5, 3-6, 6-7 versus James Duckworth in the Round of 64 of the Olympic Games.
- In his 13 matches this year across all court types, Bagnis has played an average of 25.3 games (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Bagnis has won 20.1% of his return games this year, and 75.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Bagnis has won 71.4% of his games on serve, and 26.2% on return.
