How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open
Facundo Bagnis and Vitaliy Sachko are slated to meet on Sunday, May 15 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Bagnis vs. Sachko Matchup Info
|Facundo Bagnis
|Vitaliy Sachko
95
World Rank
235
4-9
Match Record
1-2
13-20
Set Record
0-4
Miami Open presented by Itau
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round of 128
Last Result
Qualification
Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Bagnis was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Lukas Klein on Saturday.
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Sachko beat No. 367-ranked Lucas Gerch, 7-6, 6-3.
- In his 13 matches this year across all court surfaces, Bagnis has played an average of 25.3 games (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Bagnis has won 20.1% of his return games and 75.2% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Bagnis has won 71.4% of his games on serve, and 26.2% on return.
- Through three matches so far this year, Sachko has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 40.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
