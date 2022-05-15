Skip to main content

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Facundo Bagnis and Vitaliy Sachko are slated to meet on Sunday, May 15 in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

  • Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Bagnis vs. Sachko Matchup Info

Facundo BagnisVitaliy Sachko

95

World Rank

235

4-9

Match Record

1-2

13-20

Set Record

0-4

Miami Open presented by Itau

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Round of 128

Last Result

Qualification

Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Bagnis was victorious 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 against Lukas Klein on Saturday.
  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Sachko beat No. 367-ranked Lucas Gerch, 7-6, 6-3.
  • In his 13 matches this year across all court surfaces, Bagnis has played an average of 25.3 games (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Bagnis has won 20.1% of his return games and 75.2% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Bagnis has won 71.4% of his games on serve, and 26.2% on return.
  • Through three matches so far this year, Sachko has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) and won 40.3% of them (across all court surfaces).

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011866797h
Campeonato Femenino Sub-17 UEFA 2018

How to Watch UEFA Under-17 Women's Championship: France vs. Netherlands

By Rafael Urbina20 minutes ago
imago1011988366h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Soudal Open, Final Round

By Kristofer Habbas40 minutes ago
Soccer

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011972912h
Premier League

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Burnley

By Matthew Beighle1 hour ago
USATSI_16742636
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Facundo Bagnis vs. Vitaliy Sachko at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1011933977h
Serie A

How to Watch Bologna vs. Sassuolo in Canada

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marco Cecchinato vs. Pablo Cuevas at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs. Michael Mmoh at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy