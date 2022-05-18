How to watch Federico Coria vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Fire up on Wednesday to watch the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Federico Coria matching up with Pablo Carreno Busta.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Coria vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info
|Federico Coria
|Pablo Carreno Busta
59
World Rank
17
10-12
2022 Match Record
12-9
24-31
2022 Set Record
31-25
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 64
Federico Coria vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance
- Coria beat No. 54-ranked Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16.
- Carreno Busta is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 6-2, 1-6.
- In his 22 matches so far this year across all court types, Coria has played an average of 23 games (23 in three-set matches).
- Coria has won 27.5% of his return games so far this year, and 67.7% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Coria has won 72.5% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
- Carreno Busta has played 28.6 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 21 matches this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.1% of his service games and 24.7% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Carreno Busta has won 77.9% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.
