How to watch Federico Coria vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Fire up on Wednesday to watch the Round of 16 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, which features Federico Coria matching up with Pablo Carreno Busta.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 16
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Coria vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info

Federico CoriaPablo Carreno Busta

59

World Rank

17

10-12

2022 Match Record

12-9

24-31

2022 Set Record

31-25

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Qualification

Last Result

Round of 64

Federico Coria vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance

  • Coria beat No. 54-ranked Daniel Altmaier 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance to the Round of 16.
  • Carreno Busta is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov, 4-6, 6-2, 1-6.
  • In his 22 matches so far this year across all court types, Coria has played an average of 23 games (23 in three-set matches).
  • Coria has won 27.5% of his return games so far this year, and 67.7% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Coria has won 72.5% of his games on serve, and 28.1% on return.
  • Carreno Busta has played 28.6 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 21 matches this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.1% of his service games and 24.7% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Carreno Busta has won 77.9% of his games on serve, and 25.2% on return.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Federico Coria vs Pablo Carreno Busta

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
