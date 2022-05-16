How to watch Federico Gaio vs. Zdenek Kolar at the Roland Garros
The May 16 matchup between Federico Gaio and Zdenek Kolar in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros can be viewed.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Gaio vs. Kolar Matchup Info
|Federico Gaio
|Zdenek Kolar
186
World Rank
136
0-2
Match Record
1-4
0-4
Set Record
2-8
Tata Open Maharashtra
Last Tournament
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Federico Gaio vs. Zdenek Kolar Recent Performance
- Gaio dropped his last match, 2-6, 6-7 against Radu Albot in the Round of 32 of the Tata Open Maharashtra on January 31, 2022.
- Kolar last played on February 19, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 305-ranked Hernan Casanova in the qualifying round of the Chile Dove Men+Care Open.
- Through two matches this year (across all court types), Gaio has played 19.5 games per match (19.5 in three-set matches) and won 35.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Gaio has won 10.0% of his return games and 63.6% of his service games.
- Kolar has played five matches so far this year, and 18.8 games per match across all court types (18.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Kolar has won 61.1% of his games on serve, and 10.0% on return.
- Kolar has won 61.1% of his service games on clay, and 10.0% of his return games.
