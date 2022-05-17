Skip to main content

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

is where you can see Tuesday's match between Feliciano Lopez and Feliciano Lopez in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Tuesday, May 17
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Lopez vs. Moroni Matchup Info

Feliciano LopezGian Marco Moroni

108

World Rank

167

0-7

Match Record

5-5

3-15

Set Record

11-11

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Last Tournament

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni Recent Performance

  • Lopez last played on April 19, 2022, a 0-6, 1-6 loss to No. 61-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
  • Moroni is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, to No. 94-ranked Jaume Munar, 2-6, 4-6.
  • In his seven matches this year across all court types, Lopez has played an average of 23.1 games (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Lopez has won 10.4% of his return games and 59.4% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Lopez has won 46.7% of his games on serve, and 0.0% on return.
  • Through 10 matches so far this year, Moroni has played 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Moroni has won 71.1% of his games on serve, and 20.6% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Moroni has won 45.5% of his games on serve, and 14.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Feliciano Lopez vs Gian Marco Moroni

TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jack Sock vs. Daniel Masur at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs. Kacper Zuk at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Evgeny Donskoy vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Cachin vs. Sumit Nagal at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Jesper de Jong vs. Vit Kopriva at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Stefan Kozlov vs. Nino Serdarusic at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Chun Hsin Tseng vs. Arthur Cazaux at the Roland Garros

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Manuel Guinard at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy