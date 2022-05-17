How to watch Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni at the Roland Garros
This is where you can see Tuesday's match between Feliciano Lopez and Gian Marco Moroni in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Lopez vs. Moroni Matchup Info
|Feliciano Lopez
|Gian Marco Moroni
108
World Rank
167
0-7
Match Record
5-5
3-15
Set Record
11-11
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Last Tournament
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Feliciano Lopez vs. Gian Marco Moroni Recent Performance
- Lopez last played on April 19, 2022, a 0-6, 1-6 loss to No. 61-ranked Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
- Moroni is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell, to No. 94-ranked Jaume Munar, 2-6, 4-6.
- In his seven matches this year across all court types, Lopez has played an average of 23.1 games (20.7 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Lopez has won 10.4% of his return games and 59.4% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Lopez has won 46.7% of his games on serve, and 0.0% on return.
- Through 10 matches so far this year, Moroni has played 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Moroni has won 71.1% of his games on serve, and 20.6% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Moroni has won 45.5% of his games on serve, and 14.3% on return.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Feliciano Lopez vs Gian Marco Moroni
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
