How to watch Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Bradley Klahn at the Roland Garros
On Monday, May 16, tune in to to see Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves play Bradley Klahn in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris, France.
How to watch Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Bradley Klahn at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Klahn Matchup Info
|Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
|Bradley Klahn
189
World Rank
437
1-4
Match Record
N/A
2-8
Set Record
N/A
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
N/A
Qualification
Last Result
N/A
Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Bradley Klahn Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open, Meligeni Rodrigues Alves was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 141-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero, 4-6, 4-6.
- Meligeni Rodrigues Alves has played five matches this year (across all court types), and 18.4 games per match (18.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Meligeni Rodrigues Alves has won 28.6% of his return games and 12.5% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Meligeni Rodrigues Alves has won 12.5% of his games on serve, and 28.6% on return.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs Bradley Klahn
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)