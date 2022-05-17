How to watch Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Nuno Borges at the Roland Garros
Tune in to watch Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves square off against Nuno Borges in the qualifying round of the Roland Garros on Tuesday.
How to watch Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Nuno Borges at the Roland Garros
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Borges Matchup Info
|Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves
|Nuno Borges
190
World Rank
126
1-4
Match Record
1-1
2-8
Set Record
1-2
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Qualification
Last Result
Round of 16
Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs. Nuno Borges Recent Performance
- Meligeni Rodrigues Alves is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 444-ranked Bradley Klahn in the qualifying round on Monday.
- Borges defeated No. 187-ranked Thomas Fabbiano 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 on Monday to make the qualifying round.
- Meligeni Rodrigues Alves has played five matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 18.4 games per match (18.4 in three-set matches).
- Meligeni Rodrigues Alves has won 12.5% of his service games this year, and 28.6% of his return games.
- Meligeni Rodrigues Alves has won 12.5% of his service games on clay, and 28.6% of his return games.
- Borges has played two matches this year, and 21.0 games per match across all court types (21.0 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Borges has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 20.0% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Borges has won 77.3% of his games on serve, and 20.0% on return.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves vs Nuno Borges
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)