How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Filip Krajinovic at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Filip Krajinovic are scheduled to compete on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.

Auger-Aliassime vs. Krajinovic Matchup Info

Felix Auger-AliassimeFilip Krajinovic

9

World Rank

55

22-10

2022 Match Record

10-9

55-32

2022 Set Record

23-22

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Filip Krajinovic Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 155-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.
  • In the Round of 64, Krajinovic won 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 versus Borna Gojo on Wednesday.
  • Auger-Aliassime has played 26.7 games per match (40.7 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 81.0% of his service games this year, and 27.0% of his return games.
  • Auger-Aliassime has won 78.0% of his service games on clay, and 30.2% of his return games.
  • Through 19 matches so far this year, Krajinovic has played 24.4 games per match (33.7 in five-set matches) and won 50.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Krajinovic has won 24.0% of his return games and 76.5% of his service games.
  • On clay, Krajinovic has won 79.3% of his service games and 23.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
