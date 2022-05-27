How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Filip Krajinovic at the French Open
Felix Auger-Aliassime and Filip Krajinovic are scheduled to compete on Friday, May 27 in the Round of 32 of the French Open, and you can tune in to watch it on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Auger-Aliassime vs. Krajinovic Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Filip Krajinovic
9
World Rank
55
22-10
2022 Match Record
10-9
55-32
2022 Set Record
23-22
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Filip Krajinovic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Wednesday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 155-ranked Camilo Ugo Carabelli, 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.
- In the Round of 64, Krajinovic won 7-6, 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 versus Borna Gojo on Wednesday.
- Auger-Aliassime has played 26.7 games per match (40.7 in five-set matches) in his 32 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Auger-Aliassime has won 81.0% of his service games this year, and 27.0% of his return games.
- Auger-Aliassime has won 78.0% of his service games on clay, and 30.2% of his return games.
- Through 19 matches so far this year, Krajinovic has played 24.4 games per match (33.7 in five-set matches) and won 50.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Krajinovic has won 24.0% of his return games and 76.5% of his service games.
- On clay, Krajinovic has won 79.3% of his service games and 23.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
