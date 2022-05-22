How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Juan Pablo Varillas at the French Open
Don't miss No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime match up against No. 122 Juan Pablo Varillas in the Round of 128 of the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Auger-Aliassime vs. Varillas Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Juan Pablo Varillas
9
World Rank
122
20-10
2022 Match Record
8-5
49-30
2022 Set Record
17-8
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Juan Pablo Varillas Recent Performance
- Auger-Aliassime is coming off a loss in the quarterfinals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, at the hands of No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic, 5-7, 6-7.
- Varillas is coming off a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 win over No. 138-ranked Nicolas Jarry in the qualifying round on Friday.
- In his 30 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 26.3 games (43.8 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 26.6% on return.
- On clay, Auger-Aliassime has won 75.8% of his service games and 30.0% of his return games.
- Varillas has played 13 matches so far this year, and 21.5 games per match across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Varillas has won 23.2% of his return games and 85.3% of his service games.
- Varillas has won 85.6% of his service games on clay, and 26.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
