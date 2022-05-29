How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rafael Nadal at the French Open
Sunday's Round of 16 of the French Open pits Felix Auger-Aliassime against Rafael Nadal at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup is available to watch on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, May 29
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Auger-Aliassime vs. Nadal Matchup Info
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Rafael Nadal
9
World Rank
5
23-10
2022 Match Record
27-3
58-32
2022 Set Record
64-16
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 55-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 7-6, 7-6, 7-5.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Nadal beat No. 29-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
- In his 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.0 games (40.4 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 81.3% of his service games and 26.9% of his return games.
- On clay, Auger-Aliassime has won 78.9% of his service games and 29.7% of his return games.
- Nadal has played 25.4 games per match (32.6 in five-set matches) in his 30 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Nadal has won 84.6% of his service games this year, and 34.2% of his return games.
- On clay, Nadal has won 81.0% of his service games and 40.8% of his return games.
Time
5:00
AM/EST
May
29
2022
Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
