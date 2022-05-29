Skip to main content

How to watch Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rafael Nadal at the French Open

Sunday's Round of 16 of the French Open pits Felix Auger-Aliassime against Rafael Nadal at Stade Roland Garros. The matchup is available to watch on MSG.

Auger-Aliassime vs. Nadal Matchup Info

Felix Auger-AliassimeRafael Nadal

9

World Rank

5

23-10

2022 Match Record

27-3

58-32

2022 Set Record

64-16

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 16

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Rafael Nadal Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 32 on Friday, Auger-Aliassime defeated No. 55-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 7-6, 7-6, 7-5.
  • In the Round of 32 on Friday, Nadal beat No. 29-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
  • In his 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Auger-Aliassime has played an average of 27.0 games (40.4 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Auger-Aliassime has won 81.3% of his service games and 26.9% of his return games.
  • On clay, Auger-Aliassime has won 78.9% of his service games and 29.7% of his return games.
  • Nadal has played 25.4 games per match (32.6 in five-set matches) in his 30 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Nadal has won 84.6% of his service games this year, and 34.2% of his return games.
  • On clay, Nadal has won 81.0% of his service games and 40.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
29
2022

Day 8: Men's and Women's Round of 16

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

