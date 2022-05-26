How to watch Fernanda Contreras Gomez vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open
Turn on MSG on May 26 to see No. 225 Fernanda Contreras Gomez match up against No. 20 Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 64 of the French Open.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Contreras Gomez vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info
|Fernanda Contreras Gomez
|Daria Kasatkina
225
World Rank
20
6-2
2022 Match Record
19-10
13-7
2022 Set Record
34-26
Abierto GNP Seguros
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Qualification
Last Result
Semifinal
Fernanda Contreras Gomez vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance
- Contreras Gomez is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 90-ranked Panna Udvardy in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
- In the Round of 128, Kasatkina won 6-2, 6-0 versus Rebecca Sramkova on Tuesday.
- In her eight matches so far this year across all court types, Contreras Gomez has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Contreras Gomez has won 74.1% of her service games and 38.9% of her return games.
- Contreras Gomez has won 74.1% of her service games on clay, and 38.9% of her return games.
- In her 29 matches so far this year, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.1 games across all court types (20.1 in three-set matches).
- Kasatkina has won 60.9% of her service games so far this year, and 44.0% of her return games.
- Kasatkina has won 62.8% of her service games on clay, and 50.8% of her return games.
