How to watch Fernanda Contreras Gomez vs. Daria Kasatkina at the French Open

Turn on MSG on May 26 to see No. 225 Fernanda Contreras Gomez match up against No. 20 Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 64 of the French Open.

Contreras Gomez vs. Kasatkina Matchup Info

Fernanda Contreras GomezDaria Kasatkina

225

World Rank

20

6-2

2022 Match Record

19-10

13-7

2022 Set Record

34-26

Abierto GNP Seguros

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Qualification

Last Result

Semifinal

Fernanda Contreras Gomez vs. Daria Kasatkina Recent Performance

  • Contreras Gomez is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 victory over No. 90-ranked Panna Udvardy in the Round of 128 on Tuesday.
  • In the Round of 128, Kasatkina won 6-2, 6-0 versus Rebecca Sramkova on Tuesday.
  • In her eight matches so far this year across all court types, Contreras Gomez has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Contreras Gomez has won 74.1% of her service games and 38.9% of her return games.
  • Contreras Gomez has won 74.1% of her service games on clay, and 38.9% of her return games.
  • In her 29 matches so far this year, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.1 games across all court types (20.1 in three-set matches).
  • Kasatkina has won 60.9% of her service games so far this year, and 44.0% of her return games.
  • Kasatkina has won 62.8% of her service games on clay, and 50.8% of her return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
