How to watch Fernando Verdasco vs. Damir Dzumhur at the Roland Garros
Fire up on Tuesday to see the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Fernando Verdasco facing off against Damir Dzumhur.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Verdasco vs. Dzumhur Matchup Info
|Fernando Verdasco
|Damir Dzumhur
109
World Rank
161
8-8
Match Record
11-8
19-20
Set Record
25-21
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
BMW Open
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 16
Fernando Verdasco vs. Damir Dzumhur Recent Performance
- In his previous tournament, the Millennium Estoril Open, Verdasco was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 43-ranked Albert Ramos-Vinolas, 2-6, 2-6.
- Dzumhur is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the BMW Open, at the hands of No. 79-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 4-6, 7-6, 5-7.
- Through 16 matches so far this year (across all court types), Verdasco has played 25.4 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 50.2% of them.
- Verdasco has won 74.2% of his service games this year, and 22.8% of his return games.
- Verdasco has won 73.5% of his service games on clay, and 25.8% of his return games.
- Dzumhur has played 19 matches this year (winning 51.9% of games across all court types), and 23.6 games per match (23.5 in three-set matches).
- Dzumhur has won 72.8% of his service games this year, and 26.3% of his return games.
- Dzumhur has won 63.6% of his service games on clay, and 10.0% of his return games.
