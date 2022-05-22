How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Reilly Opelka at the French Open
The Round of 128 of the French Open includes Reilly Opelka and Filip Krajinovic going toe to toe on May 22 at Stade Roland Garros. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Krajinovic vs. Opelka Matchup Info
|Filip Krajinovic
|Reilly Opelka
56
World Rank
18
8-9
2022 Match Record
19-9
17-21
2022 Set Record
44-23
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Filip Krajinovic vs. Reilly Opelka Recent Performance
- Krajinovic last played on May 12, 2022, a 2-6, 6-7 loss to No. 13-ranked Jannik Sinner in the Round of 16 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Opelka won his most recent match, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 over Tallon Griekspoor in the quarterfinals of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 19, 2022.
- Through 17 matches so far this year (across all court types), Krajinovic has played 23.1 games per match (31.0 in five-set matches) and won 48.6% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Krajinovic has won 73.9% of his games on serve, and 22.7% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Krajinovic has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 19.4% on return.
- Opelka has played 26.3 games per match (35.3 in five-set matches) in his 28 matches this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Opelka has won 89.2% of his service games and 16.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Opelka has won 84.3% of his games on serve, and 19.4% on return.
Time
5:00
AM/EST
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)