How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi at the French Open
Watch Frances Tiafoe and Benjamin Bonzi go toe to toe in Sunday's Round of 128 at the French Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Tiafoe vs. Bonzi Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|Benjamin Bonzi
27
World Rank
53
11-10
2022 Match Record
9-10
26-29
2022 Set Record
22-21
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Millennium Estoril Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Frances Tiafoe vs. Benjamin Bonzi Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Tiafoe was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 54-ranked Filip Krajinovic, 6-7, 6-7.
- Bonzi most recently played on April 28, 2022, a 3-6, 3-6 loss to No. 30-ranked Sebastian Korda in the Round of 16 of the Millennium Estoril Open.
- In his 21 matches so far this year across all court types, Tiafoe has played an average of 26.4 games (38.5 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games and 76.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Tiafoe has won 75.8% of his games on serve, and 24.8% on return.
- In his 19 matches so far this year, Bonzi has played an average of 22.2 games across all court types (27.5 in five-set matches).
- Bonzi has won 23.2% of his return games this year, and 77.3% of his service games.
- On clay, Bonzi has won 70.0% of his service games and 13.8% of his return games.
