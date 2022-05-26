How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. David Goffin at the French Open
Turn on MSG on May 26 to watch the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a match between Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Clay
Tiafoe vs. Goffin Matchup Info
|Frances Tiafoe
|David Goffin
27
World Rank
48
11-10
2022 Match Record
16-13
26-29
2022 Set Record
35-29
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Frances Tiafoe vs. David Goffin Recent Performance
- Tiafoe beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Goffin beat No. 77-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
- In his 21 matches this year across all court types, Tiafoe has played an average of 26.4 games (38.5 in five-set matches).
- Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games this year, and 76.6% of his service games.
- Tiafoe has won 75.8% of his service games on clay, and 24.8% of his return games.
- Through 29 matches so far this year, Goffin has played 21.9 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches) and won 50.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Goffin has won 27.8% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
- On clay, Goffin has won 78.2% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.
