How to watch Frances Tiafoe vs. David Goffin at the French Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on MSG on May 26 to watch the Round of 64 of the French Open, which includes a match between Frances Tiafoe and David Goffin.

Tiafoe vs. Goffin Matchup Info

Frances TiafoeDavid Goffin

27

World Rank

48

11-10

2022 Match Record

16-13

26-29

2022 Set Record

35-29

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Frances Tiafoe vs. David Goffin Recent Performance

  • Tiafoe beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-5, 7-5, 7-6 on Tuesday in the Round of 128.
  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Goffin beat No. 77-ranked Jiri Lehecka, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
  • In his 21 matches this year across all court types, Tiafoe has played an average of 26.4 games (38.5 in five-set matches).
  • Tiafoe has won 21.8% of his return games this year, and 76.6% of his service games.
  • Tiafoe has won 75.8% of his service games on clay, and 24.8% of his return games.
  • Through 29 matches so far this year, Goffin has played 21.9 games per match (25.0 in five-set matches) and won 50.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Goffin has won 27.8% of his return games and 72.9% of his service games.
  • On clay, Goffin has won 78.2% of his service games and 32.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

