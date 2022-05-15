How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. James Duckworth at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Francisco Cerundolo and James Duckworth are scheduled to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. James Duckworth at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, May 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Cerundolo vs. Duckworth Matchup Info
|Francisco Cerundolo
|James Duckworth
49
World Rank
70
16-10
Match Record
0-1
31-25
Set Record
2-3
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 128
Francisco Cerundolo vs. James Duckworth Recent Performance
- Cerundolo most recently played on May 10, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 27-ranked John Isner in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- In his most recent match, Duckworth lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open.
- Cerundolo has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cerundolo has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 35.9% on return.
- Cerundolo has won 68.5% of his service games on clay, and 38.5% of his return games.
- Through one match this year, Duckworth has played 42.0 games per match and won 45.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Duckworth has won 61.9% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
15
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)