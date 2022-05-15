Skip to main content

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. James Duckworth at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Francisco Cerundolo and James Duckworth are scheduled to go head to head in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 15, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Sunday, May 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Cerundolo vs. Duckworth Matchup Info

Francisco CerundoloJames Duckworth

49

World Rank

70

16-10

Match Record

0-1

31-25

Set Record

2-3

Mutua Madrid Open

Last Tournament

Australian Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 128

Francisco Cerundolo vs. James Duckworth Recent Performance

  • Cerundolo most recently played on May 10, 2022, a 4-6, 3-6 loss to No. 27-ranked John Isner in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
  • In his most recent match, Duckworth lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 128 of the Australian Open.
  • Cerundolo has played 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cerundolo has won 73.7% of his games on serve, and 35.9% on return.
  • Cerundolo has won 68.5% of his service games on clay, and 38.5% of his return games.
  • Through one match this year, Duckworth has played 42.0 games per match and won 45.2% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, Duckworth has won 61.9% of his service games and 28.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Rome-ATP/WTA, ATP/WTA Singles Finals, ATP Doubles Final

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

