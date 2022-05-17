How to watch Franco Agamenone vs. Alexandre Muller at the Roland Garros
The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the site where Alexandre Muller and Franco Agamenone will come together for their May 17 matchup, which is airing.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Agamenone vs. Muller Matchup Info
|Franco Agamenone
|Alexandre Muller
155
World Rank
216
0-1
Match Record
1-2
1-2
Set Record
3-5
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Franco Agamenone vs. Alexandre Muller Recent Performance
- Agamenone beat Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 on Monday in the qualifying round.
- In the qualifying round, Muller won 6-0, 6-1 against Cem Ilkel on Monday.
- Agamenone has played one match so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 32.0 games per match (32.0 in three-set matches).
- Through three matches so far this year, Muller has played 29.7 games per match (29.7 in three-set matches) and won 44.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Muller has won 73.3% of his service games this year, and 17.6% of his return games.
