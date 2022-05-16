Skip to main content

How to watch Gastao Elias vs. Nicolas Kicker at the Roland Garros

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

will be airing the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Gastao Elias competing against Nicolas Kicker on May 16.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Elias vs. Kicker Matchup Info

Gastao EliasNicolas Kicker

155

World Rank

205

2-2

Match Record

2-5

2-5

Set Record

8-10

Millennium Estoril Open

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification

Gastao Elias vs. Nicolas Kicker Recent Performance

  • Elias last played on April 23, 2022, a 4-6, 4-6 defeat by No. 81-ranked Hugo Dellien in the qualifying round of the Millennium Estoril Open.
  • In his most recent tournament, the Miami Open presented by Itau, Kicker was defeated in the qualifying round by No. 105-ranked Daniel Elahi Galan, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6.
  • Elias has played four matches this year (across all court types), and 25.3 games per match (25.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kicker has played seven matches so far this year (winning 49.7% of games across all court types), and 23.3 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kicker has won 18.2% of his return games and 60.9% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Kicker has won 60.9% of his games on serve, and 18.2% on return.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Gastao Elias vs Nicolas Kicker

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
