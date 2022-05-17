How to watch Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Mirza Basic at the Roland Garros
The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the site where Mirza Basic and Geoffrey Blancaneaux will come together for their May 17 matchup, which can be watched.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Tuesday, May 17
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
- Court Surface: Clay
Blancaneaux vs. Basic Matchup Info
|Geoffrey Blancaneaux
|Mirza Basic
195
World Rank
226
0-2
Match Record
3-2
1-4
Set Record
6-6
BMW Open
Last Tournament
Grand Prix Hassan II
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Mirza Basic Recent Performance
- Blancaneaux was defeated in his most recent match, 7-5, 5-7, 3-6 versus Alejandro Tabilo in the Round of 16 of the BMW Open on April 23, 2022.
- Basic most recently played on April 7, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 loss to No. 55-ranked Federico Coria in the Round of 16 of the Grand Prix Hassan II.
- In his two matches this year across all court types, Blancaneaux has played an average of 27.0 games (27.0 in three-set matches).
- Through five matches so far this year, Basic has played 23.8 games per match (23.8 in three-set matches) and won 48.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Basic has won 26.1% of his return games so far this year, and 72.7% of his service games.
- On clay, Basic has won 72.7% of his service games and 26.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
17
2022
Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs Mirza Basic
TV CHANNEL:
Time
4:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
