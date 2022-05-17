How to watch Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Mirza Basic at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Roland Garros in Paris is the site where Mirza Basic and Geoffrey Blancaneaux will come together for their May 17 matchup, which can be watched.

How to watch Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Mirza Basic at the Roland Garros

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Tuesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 17 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Blancaneaux vs. Basic Matchup Info

Geoffrey Blancaneaux Mirza Basic 195 World Rank 226 0-2 Match Record 3-2 1-4 Set Record 6-6 BMW Open Last Tournament Grand Prix Hassan II Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Geoffrey Blancaneaux vs. Mirza Basic Recent Performance