How to watch Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open
On Wednesday, May 18 at Stade Roland Garros, Pedro Cachin and Gian Marco Moroni meet for a head-to-head matchup in the qualifying round at the French Open. Watch it.
How to watch Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
- Date: Wednesday, May 18
- TV Channel:
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Moroni vs. Cachin Matchup Info
|Gian Marco Moroni
|Pedro Cachin
166
World Rank
152
5-5
2022 Match Record
1-1
11-11
2022 Set Record
2-3
Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell
Last Tournament
Australian Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Qualification Round 2
Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Moroni was victorious 6-1, 7-6 against Feliciano Lopez on Tuesday.
- In the qualifying round, Cachin was victorious 6-2, 6-2 versus Sumit Nagal on Tuesday.
- Moroni has played 10 matches this year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Moroni has won 71.1% of his service games and 20.6% of his return games.
- On clay, Moroni has won 45.5% of his service games and 14.3% of his return games.
- Through two matches so far this year, Cachin has played 26.5 games per match (26.5 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court types).
How To Watch
May
18
2022
Gian Marco Moroni vs Pedro Cachin
TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)