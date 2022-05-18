Skip to main content

How to watch Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, May 18 at Stade Roland Garros, Pedro Cachin and Gian Marco Moroni meet for a head-to-head matchup in the qualifying round at the French Open. Watch it.

How to watch Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 2
  • Date: Wednesday, May 18
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Moroni vs. Cachin Matchup Info

Gian Marco MoroniPedro Cachin

166

World Rank

152

5-5

2022 Match Record

1-1

11-11

2022 Set Record

2-3

Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell

Last Tournament

Australian Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Qualification Round 2

Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Moroni was victorious 6-1, 7-6 against Feliciano Lopez on Tuesday.
  • In the qualifying round, Cachin was victorious 6-2, 6-2 versus Sumit Nagal on Tuesday.
  • Moroni has played 10 matches this year across all court types, and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Moroni has won 71.1% of his service games and 20.6% of his return games.
  • On clay, Moroni has won 45.5% of his service games and 14.3% of his return games.
  • Through two matches so far this year, Cachin has played 26.5 games per match (26.5 in three-set matches) and won 50.9% of them (across all court types).

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Gian Marco Moroni vs Pedro Cachin

TV CHANNEL:
Time
9:05
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Gian Marco Moroni vs. Pedro Cachin at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Camilo Ugo Carabelli vs. Ernesto Escobedo at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tennys Sandgren vs. Andrey Kuznetsov at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Christopher O'Connell vs. Reilly Opelka at the Gonet Geneva Open

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Federico Coria vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

By What's On TV Staff4 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Santiago FA Rodriguez Taverna vs. Timofey Skatov at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alessandro Giannessi vs. Thiago Agustin Tirante at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pedro Sousa vs. Lorenzo Giustino at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Zsombor Piros vs. Egor Gerasimov at the French Open

By What's On TV Staff5 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy