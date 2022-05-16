How to watch Gianluca Mager vs. Borna Gojo at the Roland Garros
Fire up on Monday to see the qualifying round of the Roland Garros, which features Gianluca Mager taking on Borna Gojo.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Mager vs. Gojo Matchup Info
|Gianluca Mager
|Borna Gojo
111
World Rank
219
2-7
Match Record
0-1
7-15
Set Record
1-2
Millennium Estoril Open
Last Tournament
Tata Open Maharashtra
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Gianluca Mager vs. Borna Gojo Recent Performance
- Mager is coming off a defeat in the qualifying round at the Millennium Estoril Open, at the hands of Pedro Araujo, 1-6, 0-2.
- Gojo is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Tata Open Maharashtra, at the hands of No. 267-ranked Kimmer Coppejans, 6-3, 1-6, 6-7.
- Through nine matches so far this year (across all court types), Mager has played 25.3 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 42.5% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mager has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 11.9% on return.
- In his one match this year, Gojo has played an average of 29.0 games across all court surfaces (29.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Gianluca Mager vs Borna Gojo
TV CHANNEL:
Time
6:35
AM/EST
