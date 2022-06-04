How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Goncalo Oliveira at the Libema Open
Gilles Simon and Goncalo Oliveira are on track to match up in the qualifying round of the Libema Open on June 4, and you can watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, June 4
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Grass
Simon vs. Oliveira Matchup Info
|Gilles Simon
|Goncalo Oliveira
157
World Rank
316
7-7
2022 Match Record
0-1
18-16
2022 Set Record
0-2
French Open
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Gilles Simon vs. Goncalo Oliveira Recent Performance
- In his last match, Simon lost 0-6, 3-6, 2-6 against Marin Cilic in the Round of 32 of the French Open.
- In his last match, Oliveira lost 6-7, 4-6 against Christopher O'Connell in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- In his 14 matches this year across all court types, Simon has played an average of 24.6 games (22.0 in three-set matches).
- Simon has won 63.7% of his service games so far this year, and 28.5% of his return games.
- Oliveira has played one match this year, and 23.0 games per match across all court surfaces (23.0 in three-set matches).
How To Watch
