How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Julian Lenz at the Libema Open
The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the location where Julian Lenz and Gilles Simon will meet for their June 5 matchup, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.
- Tournament: Libema Open
- Round: Qualifying
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Court Surface: Grass
Simon vs. Lenz Matchup Info
|Gilles Simon
|Julian Lenz
157
World Rank
303
7-7
2022 Match Record
1-2
18-16
2022 Set Record
2-4
French Open
Last Tournament
Gonet Geneva Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Qualification Round 1
Gilles Simon vs. Julian Lenz Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Simon beat No. 316-ranked Goncalo Oliveira, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
- In the qualifying round, Lenz was victorious 6-4, 6-4 against Max Purcell on Saturday.
- In his 14 matches so far this year across all court types, Simon has played an average of 24.6 games (22.0 in three-set matches).
- Simon has won 63.7% of his service games so far this year, and 28.5% of his return games.
- Lenz has played three matches so far this year (winning 44.6% of games across all court types), and 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches).
- Lenz has won 90.0% of his service games this year, and 40.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
June
5
2022
Men's Final
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
