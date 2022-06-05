Skip to main content

How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Julian Lenz at the Libema Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The qualifying round of the Libema Open in is the location where Julian Lenz and Gilles Simon will meet for their June 5 matchup, which can be watched on NBC Sports Networks.

  • Tournament: Libema Open
  • Round: Qualifying
  • Date: Sunday, June 5
  • TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Simon vs. Lenz Matchup Info

Gilles SimonJulian Lenz

157

World Rank

303

7-7

2022 Match Record

1-2

18-16

2022 Set Record

2-4

French Open

Last Tournament

Gonet Geneva Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Qualification Round 1

Gilles Simon vs. Julian Lenz Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Saturday, Simon beat No. 316-ranked Goncalo Oliveira, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
  • In the qualifying round, Lenz was victorious 6-4, 6-4 against Max Purcell on Saturday.
  • In his 14 matches so far this year across all court types, Simon has played an average of 24.6 games (22.0 in three-set matches).
  • Simon has won 63.7% of his service games so far this year, and 28.5% of his return games.
  • Lenz has played three matches so far this year (winning 44.6% of games across all court types), and 18.7 games per match (18.7 in three-set matches).
  • Lenz has won 90.0% of his service games this year, and 40.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

Men's Final

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:20
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
