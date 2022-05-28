How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open
If you're wanting to see No. 158 Gilles Simon match up with No. 23 Marin Cilic in the Round of 32 of the French Open on May 28, tune in to Tennis Channel.
How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Marin Cilic at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Simon vs. Cilic Matchup Info
|Gilles Simon
|Marin Cilic
158
World Rank
23
7-6
2022 Match Record
15-11
18-13
2022 Set Record
43-29
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Gilles Simon vs. Marin Cilic Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64, Simon was victorious 7-5, 6-1, 7-6 versus Steve Johnson on Thursday.
- Cilic beat Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 64.
- Simon has played 13 matches so far this year across all court types, and 24.7 games per match (39.5 in five-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Simon has won 67.3% of his games on serve, and 29.7% on return.
- Simon has won 66.0% of his service games on clay, and 34.7% of his return games.
- In his 26 matches so far this year, Cilic has played an average of 26.5 games across all court types (34.3 in five-set matches).
- Cilic has won 85.3% of his service games this year, and 23.8% of his return games.
- Cilic has won 83.1% of his service games on clay, and 30.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)