How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Steve Johnson at the French Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The May 26 matchup between Gilles Simon and Steve Johnson in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on MSG.

Simon vs. Johnson Matchup Info

Gilles SimonSteve Johnson

158

World Rank

92

5-6

2022 Match Record

10-9

12-11

2022 Set Record

24-25

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Last Tournament

Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Gilles Simon vs. Steve Johnson Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Simon defeated No. 18-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 4-6.
  • Johnson beat No. 73-ranked Jiri Vesely 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Simon has played 22.0 games per match in his 11 matches this year (across all court types).
  • Simon has won 23.1% of his return games this year, and 67.6% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Simon has won 62.5% of his games on serve, and 0.0% on return.
  • Through 19 matches so far this year, Johnson has played 26.2 games per match (40.5 in five-set matches) and won 48.7% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Johnson has won 13.9% of his return games and 85.1% of his service games.
  • On clay, Johnson has won 90.6% of his service games and 9.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
