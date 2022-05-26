How to watch Gilles Simon vs. Steve Johnson at the French Open
The May 26 matchup between Gilles Simon and Steve Johnson in the Round of 64 at the French Open can be viewed on MSG.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Thursday, May 26
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Simon vs. Johnson Matchup Info
|Gilles Simon
|Steve Johnson
158
World Rank
92
5-6
2022 Match Record
10-9
12-11
2022 Set Record
24-25
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Fayez Sarofim & Co. US Men's Clay Court Championship
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Gilles Simon vs. Steve Johnson Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128 on Tuesday, Simon defeated No. 18-ranked Pablo Carreno Busta, 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 1-6, 4-6.
- Johnson beat No. 73-ranked Jiri Vesely 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday to reach the Round of 64.
- Simon has played 22.0 games per match in his 11 matches this year (across all court types).
- Simon has won 23.1% of his return games this year, and 67.6% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Simon has won 62.5% of his games on serve, and 0.0% on return.
- Through 19 matches so far this year, Johnson has played 26.2 games per match (40.5 in five-set matches) and won 48.7% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Johnson has won 13.9% of his return games and 85.1% of his service games.
- On clay, Johnson has won 90.6% of his service games and 9.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
26
2022
Day 5: Men's and Women's Second Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
