How to watch Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi at the Roland Garros
On Monday, May 16 at Stade Roland Garros, Andreas Seppi and Giulio Zeppieri come together for a matchup in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros. Tune in.
- Tournament: Roland Garros
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Zeppieri vs. Seppi Matchup Info
|Giulio Zeppieri
|Andreas Seppi
227
World Rank
137
2-2
Match Record
5-8
5-6
Set Record
12-19
Belgrade Open
Last Tournament
Miami Open presented by Itau
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Qualification
Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi Recent Performance
- Zeppieri is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov, 3-6, 4-6.
- In his most recent match, Seppi came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Thanasi Kokkinakis in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
- Zeppieri has played four matches this year across all court types, and 28.8 games per match (28.8 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Zeppieri has won 0.0% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.
- On clay, Zeppieri has won 77.8% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.
- Through 13 matches this year, Seppi has played 23.4 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches) and won 45.1% of them (across all court types).
- Seppi has won 69.0% of his service games this year, and 26.7% of his return games.
