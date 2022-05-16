Skip to main content

How to watch Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, May 16 at Stade Roland Garros, Andreas Seppi and Giulio Zeppieri come together for a matchup in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros. Tune in.

  • Tournament: Roland Garros
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Zeppieri vs. Seppi Matchup Info

Giulio ZeppieriAndreas Seppi

227

World Rank

137

2-2

Match Record

5-8

5-6

Set Record

12-19

Belgrade Open

Last Tournament

Miami Open presented by Itau

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Qualification

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi Recent Performance

  • Zeppieri is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 24-ranked Karen Khachanov, 3-6, 4-6.
  • In his most recent match, Seppi came up short 3-6, 4-6 versus Thanasi Kokkinakis in the qualifying round of the Miami Open presented by Itau.
  • Zeppieri has played four matches this year across all court types, and 28.8 games per match (28.8 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Zeppieri has won 0.0% of his return games and 77.8% of his service games.
  • On clay, Zeppieri has won 77.8% of his service games and 0.0% of his return games.
  • Through 13 matches this year, Seppi has played 23.4 games per match (23.2 in three-set matches) and won 45.1% of them (across all court types).
  • Seppi has won 69.0% of his service games this year, and 26.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Giulio Zeppieri vs Andreas Seppi

TV CHANNEL:
Time
7:50
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
