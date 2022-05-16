How to watch Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi at the Roland Garros

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, May 16 at Stade Roland Garros, Andreas Seppi and Giulio Zeppieri come together for a matchup in the qualifying round at the Roland Garros. Tune in.

How to watch Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi at the Roland Garros

Tournament: Roland Garros

Roland Garros Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Monday, May 16

Monday, May 16 TV Channel:

Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Zeppieri vs. Seppi Matchup Info

Giulio Zeppieri Andreas Seppi 227 World Rank 137 2-2 Match Record 5-8 5-6 Set Record 12-19 Belgrade Open Last Tournament Miami Open presented by Itau Qualification Round 1 Last Result Qualification

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Andreas Seppi Recent Performance