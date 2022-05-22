How to watch Giulio Zeppieri vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Giulio Zeppieri and Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Zeppieri vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info

Giulio Zeppieri Hubert Hurkacz 215 World Rank 13 5-2 2022 Match Record 17-8 11-6 2022 Set Record 38-23 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 64 Last Result Round of 64

Giulio Zeppieri vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance