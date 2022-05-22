How to watch Giulio Zeppieri vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Giulio Zeppieri and Hubert Hurkacz on Sunday, when they compete in the Round of 128 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Zeppieri vs. Hurkacz Matchup Info
|Giulio Zeppieri
|Hubert Hurkacz
215
World Rank
13
5-2
2022 Match Record
17-8
11-6
2022 Set Record
38-23
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Giulio Zeppieri vs. Hubert Hurkacz Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Thursday, Zeppieri beat Sean Cuenin, 6-3, 6-4.
- Hurkacz was defeated in his last match, 6-7, 6-7 against David Goffin in the Round of 64 of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 10, 2022.
- Zeppieri has played seven matches so far this year (across all court types), and 24.3 games per match.
- So far this year, Zeppieri has won 94.7% of his service games and 19.4% of his return games.
- On clay, Zeppieri has won 94.7% of his service games and 19.4% of his return games.
- Hurkacz has played 25 matches so far this year (winning 54.1% of games across all court types), and 25.5 games per match (35.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Hurkacz has won 21.2% of his return games and 86.3% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Hurkacz has won 85.0% of his games on serve, and 20.5% on return.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
