How to watch Goncalo Oliveira vs. Christopher O'Connell at the Gonet Geneva Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Goncalo Oliveira and Christopher O'Connell on Saturday, when they meet in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open at Tennis Club de Genève Eaux-Vives.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Oliveira vs. O'Connell Matchup Info
|Goncalo Oliveira
|Christopher O'Connell
298
World Rank
125
N/A
Match Record
9-6
N/A
Set Record
25-15
N/A
Last Tournament
BNP Paribas Open
N/A
Last Result
Qualification
Goncalo Oliveira vs. Christopher O'Connell Recent Performance
- In his last match, O'Connell lost 6-7, 0-6 versus Liam Broady in the qualifying round of the BNP Paribas Open.
- Through 15 matches so far this year, O'Connell has played 25.8 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.5% of them (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, O'Connell has won 28.0% of his return games and 78.2% of his service games.
How To Watch
