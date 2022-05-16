How to watch Gregoire Barrere vs. Ugo Humbert at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. 44 Ugo Humbert and No. 210 Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, tune in to.
- Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Monday, May 16
- TV Channel:
- Court Surface: Clay
Barrere vs. Humbert Matchup Info
|Gregoire Barrere
|Ugo Humbert
210
World Rank
44
2-1
Match Record
3-10
4-4
Set Record
9-22
Australian Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Qualification Round 1
Last Result
Round of 64
Gregoire Barrere vs. Ugo Humbert Recent Performance
- Barrere is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 260-ranked Yosuke Watanuki in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Humbert dropped his most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 against Brandon Nakashima in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 7, 2022.
- Barrere has played 25.0 games per match (25.0 in three-set matches) in his three matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Through 13 matches so far this year, Humbert has played 23.7 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches) and won 44.8% of them (across all court types).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Humbert has won 67.7% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Humbert has won 59.6% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Gregoire Barrere vs Ugo Humbert
TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
AM/EST
