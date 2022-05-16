Skip to main content

How to watch Gregoire Barrere vs. Ugo Humbert at the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

To watch Monday's head-to-head matchup between No. 44 Ugo Humbert and No. 210 Gregoire Barrere in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, tune in to.

  • Tournament: Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Monday, May 16
  • TV Channel:
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Barrere vs. Humbert Matchup Info

Gregoire BarrereUgo Humbert

210

World Rank

44

2-1

Match Record

3-10

4-4

Set Record

9-22

Australian Open

Last Tournament

Mutua Madrid Open

Qualification Round 1

Last Result

Round of 64

Gregoire Barrere vs. Ugo Humbert Recent Performance

  • Barrere is coming off a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over No. 260-ranked Yosuke Watanuki in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Humbert dropped his most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 against Brandon Nakashima in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on May 7, 2022.
  • Barrere has played 25.0 games per match (25.0 in three-set matches) in his three matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Through 13 matches so far this year, Humbert has played 23.7 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches) and won 44.8% of them (across all court types).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Humbert has won 67.7% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Humbert has won 59.6% of his games on serve, and 33.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
16
2022

Gregoire Barrere vs Ugo Humbert

TV CHANNEL:
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tennis

