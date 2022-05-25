How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric at the French Open
If you're wanting to watch No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov face off against No. 275 Borna Coric in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Wednesday, May 25
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Dimitrov vs. Coric Matchup Info
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Borna Coric
20
World Rank
275
15-10
2022 Match Record
1-5
33-27
2022 Set Record
7-10
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 64
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance
- In the Round of 128, Dimitrov won 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 against Marcos Giron on Sunday.
- In the Round of 128, Coric was victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 against Carlos Taberner on Sunday.
- Dimitrov has played 25.2 games per match (43.5 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dimitrov has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.
- Dimitrov has won 78.7% of his service games on clay, and 29.1% of his return games.
- Coric has played six matches this year, and 27.5 games per match across all court types.
- Coric has won 16.7% of his return games so far this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
- Coric has won 75.6% of his service games on clay, and 11.6% of his return games.
