Skip to main content

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric at the French Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wanting to watch No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov face off against No. 275 Borna Coric in the Round of 64 of the French Open on May 25, turn on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric at the French Open

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Wednesday, May 25
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Dimitrov vs. Coric Matchup Info

Grigor DimitrovBorna Coric

20

World Rank

275

15-10

2022 Match Record

1-5

33-27

2022 Set Record

7-10

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 64

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 128, Dimitrov won 6-1, 6-1, 6-1 against Marcos Giron on Sunday.
  • In the Round of 128, Coric was victorious 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 against Carlos Taberner on Sunday.
  • Dimitrov has played 25.2 games per match (43.5 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dimitrov has won 80.4% of his games on serve, and 24.2% on return.
  • Dimitrov has won 78.7% of his service games on clay, and 29.1% of his return games.
  • Coric has played six matches this year, and 27.5 games per match across all court types.
  • Coric has won 16.7% of his return games so far this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
  • Coric has won 75.6% of his service games on clay, and 11.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

2nd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

INDIANA HOOSIERS
College Baseball

Indiana vs. Maryland stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth31 minutes ago
USATSI_17961109
College Baseball

How to Watch West Coast Conference Baseball: Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
LSU Baseball
MLB

Kentucky vs. LSU Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
TEXAS LONGHORNS BASEBALL
College Baseball

Texas vs. TCU stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth1 hour ago
NEVADA BASEBALL
College Baseball

San Jose State vs. Nevada Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth2 hours ago
May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Jordan Spieth (right) watches his shot on the seventh tee alongside Rory McIlroy during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
PGA

Charles Schwab Challenge Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
Florida State Baseball
College Baseball

Florida State vs. Notre Dame Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Alex Barth3 hours ago
Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic
SI Guide

Warriors Get Second Crack at Closing Out Mavericks

By Kevin Sweeney3 hours ago
USATSI_17964834
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy