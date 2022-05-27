Skip to main content

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open

MSG is your destination for watching the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Diego Schwartzman on Friday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

Dimitrov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Grigor DimitrovDiego Schwartzman

21

World Rank

16

17-10

2022 Match Record

20-10

39-27

2022 Set Record

46-34

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Last Tournament

Internazionali BNL d'Italia

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance

  • Dimitrov defeated No. 279-ranked Borna Coric 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
  • Schwartzman defeated Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2, 2-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
  • Dimitrov has played 25.0 games per match (33.3 in five-set matches) in his 27 matches so far this year (across all court types).
  • Thus far this year, Dimitrov has won 26.2% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
  • Dimitrov has won 81.9% of his service games on clay, and 32.5% of his return games.
  • Schwartzman has played 25.9 games per match (35.8 in five-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • So far this year, Schwartzman has won 68.7% of his service games and 37.2% of his return games.
  • Schwartzman has won 68.1% of his service games on clay, and 39.2% of his return games.

How To Watch

May
27
2022

Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
