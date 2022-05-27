How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open

MSG is your destination for watching the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Diego Schwartzman on Friday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 TV Channel: MSG

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Dimitrov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info

Grigor Dimitrov Diego Schwartzman 21 World Rank 16 17-10 2022 Match Record 20-10 39-27 2022 Set Record 46-34 Internazionali BNL d'Italia Last Tournament Internazionali BNL d'Italia Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance