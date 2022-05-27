How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman at the French Open
MSG is your destination for watching the match between Grigor Dimitrov and Diego Schwartzman on Friday, when they meet in the Round of 32 of the French Open at Stade Roland Garros.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Friday, May 27
- TV Channel: MSG
- Court Surface: Clay
Dimitrov vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Diego Schwartzman
21
World Rank
16
17-10
2022 Match Record
20-10
39-27
2022 Set Record
46-34
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Dimitrov defeated No. 279-ranked Borna Coric 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday to make the Round of 32.
- Schwartzman defeated Jaume Munar 2-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-2, 2-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 64.
- Dimitrov has played 25.0 games per match (33.3 in five-set matches) in his 27 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Thus far this year, Dimitrov has won 26.2% of his return games and 81.8% of his service games.
- Dimitrov has won 81.9% of his service games on clay, and 32.5% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has played 25.9 games per match (35.8 in five-set matches) in his 30 matches so far this year across all court types.
- So far this year, Schwartzman has won 68.7% of his service games and 37.2% of his return games.
- Schwartzman has won 68.1% of his service games on clay, and 39.2% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
27
2022
Day 6: Men's and Women's Third Round
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
