How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 22 to witness No. 20 Grigor Dimitrov take on No. 49 Marcos Giron in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron at the French Open
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Dimitrov vs. Giron Matchup Info
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Marcos Giron
20
World Rank
49
15-10
2022 Match Record
9-16
33-27
2022 Set Record
20-38
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Marcos Giron Recent Performance
- In his most recent tournament, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, Dimitrov was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 5-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas, 3-6, 7-5, 6-7.
- Giron dropped his most recent match, 6-4, 3-6, 2-6 versus Ilya Ivashka in the Round of 32 of the Gonet Geneva Open on May 16, 2022.
- Dimitrov has played 25.2 games per match (43.5 in five-set matches) in his 25 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- So far this year, Dimitrov has won 24.2% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
- Dimitrov has won 78.7% of his service games on clay, and 29.1% of his return games.
- In his 25 matches so far this year, Giron has played an average of 23.8 games across all court surfaces (25.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Giron has won 17.1% of his return games and 78.6% of his service games.
- On clay, Giron has won 82.9% of his service games and 15.5% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)