How to watch Heather Watson vs. Elsa Jacquemot at the French Open
Don't miss No. 105 Heather Watson match up against No. 216 Elsa Jacquemot in the Round of 128 of the French Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Court Surface: Clay
Watson vs. Jacquemot Matchup Info
|Heather Watson
|Elsa Jacquemot
105
World Rank
216
12-12
2022 Match Record
0-1
26-31
2022 Set Record
1-2
Internationaux de Strasbourg
Last Tournament
Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Heather Watson vs. Elsa Jacquemot Recent Performance
- Watson dropped her last match, 1-6, 1-6 against Magda Linette in the Round of 16 of the Internationaux de Strasbourg on May 17, 2022.
- Jacquemot lost her last match, 6-4, 2-6, 3-6 against Stefanie Voegele in the Round of 32 of the Open 6eme Sens Metropole de Lyon on February 28, 2022.
- Watson has played 24 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 22.8 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Watson has won 32% of her return games and 59.4% of her service games.
- Watson has won 60% of her service games on clay, and 20.8% of her return games.
- Through one match this year, Jacquemot has played 27 games per match (27 in three-set matches) and won 40.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Jacquemot has won 46.2% of her service games and 35.7% of her return games.
