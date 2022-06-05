How to watch Heather Watson vs. Katie Volynets at the Viking Open Nottingham
Tune in to NBC Sports Networks on June 5 to see the Round of 32 of the Viking Open Nottingham, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Heather Watson and Katie Volynets.
- Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Sunday, June 5
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
- Court Surface: Grass
Watson vs. Volynets Matchup Info
|Heather Watson
|Katie Volynets
103
World Rank
135
12-13
2022 Match Record
5-5
26-33
2022 Set Record
13-12
French Open
Last Tournament
French Open
Round of 128
Last Result
Round of 64
Heather Watson vs. Katie Volynets Recent Performance
- In her last match, Watson was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Elsa Jacquemot in the Round of 128 of the French Open.
- In her previous tournament, the French Open, Volynets was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 0-6.
- Watson has played 22.6 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in her 25 matches so far this year (across all court types).
- Watson has won 32.1% of her return games this year, and 57.9% of her service games.
- Volynets has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) in her 10 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Volynets has won 51.2% of her games on serve, and 41.4% on return.
