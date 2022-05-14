How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Benjamin Hassan at the Gonet Geneva Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on May 14 to see No. 97 Henri Laaksonen battle No. 327 Benjamin Hassan in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open.

Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open

Gonet Geneva Open Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1

Qualifying Qualification Round 1 Date: Saturday, May 14

Saturday, May 14 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Laaksonen vs. Hassan Matchup Info

Henri Laaksonen Benjamin Hassan 97 World Rank 327 5-13 Match Record N/A 13-30 Set Record N/A BMW Open Last Tournament N/A Round of 16 Last Result N/A

Henri Laaksonen vs. Benjamin Hassan Recent Performance