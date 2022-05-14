How to watch Henri Laaksonen vs. Benjamin Hassan at the Gonet Geneva Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on May 14 to see No. 97 Henri Laaksonen battle No. 327 Benjamin Hassan in the qualifying round of the Gonet Geneva Open.
- Tournament: Gonet Geneva Open
- Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
- Date: Saturday, May 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Laaksonen vs. Hassan Matchup Info
|Henri Laaksonen
|Benjamin Hassan
97
World Rank
327
5-13
Match Record
N/A
13-30
Set Record
N/A
BMW Open
Last Tournament
N/A
Round of 16
Last Result
N/A
Henri Laaksonen vs. Benjamin Hassan Recent Performance
- Laaksonen most recently played on April 23, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by Marko Topo in the Round of 16 of the BMW Open.
- Laaksonen has played 18 matches this year across all court types, and 25.2 games per match (24.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Laaksonen has won 72.0% of his games on serve, and 18.9% on return.
- Laaksonen has won 69.2% of his service games on clay, and 15.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
14
2022
Rome-ATP/WTA - Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:20
AM/EST
