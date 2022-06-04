Skip to main content

How to watch Hephzibah Oluwadare vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo at the Viking Open Nottingham

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel on June 4 to watch the qualifying round of the Viking Open Nottingham, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Hephzibah Oluwadare and Tessah Andrianjafitrimo.

  • Tournament: Viking Open Nottingham
  • Round: Qualifying Qualification Round 1
  • Date: Saturday, June 4
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
  • Court Surface: Grass

Oluwadare vs. Andrianjafitrimo Matchup Info

Hephzibah OluwadareTessah Andrianjafitrimo

N/A

2022 Match Record

2-4

N/A

2022 Set Record

7-10

N/A

Last Tournament

French Open

N/A

Last Result

Round of 128

Hephzibah Oluwadare vs. Tessah Andrianjafitrimo Recent Performance

  • Andrianjafitrimo was defeated in her last match, 6-2, 3-6, 1-6 versus Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 24, 2022.
  • In her six matches so far this year, Andrianjafitrimo has played an average of 27.7 games across all court types (27.7 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Andrianjafitrimo has won 44.4% of her return games and 46.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

Boys & Girls' Singles Championships

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Image placeholder title
