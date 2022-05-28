Skip to main content

How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Hugo Gaston at the French Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The May 28 matchup between Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Hugo Gaston in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: French Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, May 28
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Court Surface: Clay

Rune vs. Gaston Matchup Info

Holger Vitus Nodskov RuneHugo Gaston

40

World Rank

74

20-13

2022 Match Record

7-12

46-29

2022 Set Record

20-26

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Last Tournament

Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon

Semifinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Hugo Gaston Recent Performance

  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Rune defeated No. 96-ranked Henri Laaksonen, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
  • In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Gaston beat No. 153-ranked Pedro Cachin, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
  • Rune has played 22.4 games per match (33.3 in five-set matches) in his 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Rune has won 78.9% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
  • Rune has won 78.2% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
  • In his 19 matches so far this year, Gaston has played an average of 24.6 games across all court surfaces (36.7 in five-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Gaston has won 71.1% of his service games and 22.2% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gaston has won 73.9% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.

How To Watch

May
28
2022

3rd Round

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

