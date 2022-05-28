How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Hugo Gaston at the French Open
The May 28 matchup between Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Hugo Gaston in the Round of 32 at the French Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, May 28
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Rune vs. Gaston Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Hugo Gaston
40
World Rank
74
20-13
2022 Match Record
7-12
46-29
2022 Set Record
20-26
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Semifinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Hugo Gaston Recent Performance
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Rune defeated No. 96-ranked Henri Laaksonen, 6-2, 6-3, 6-3.
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Gaston beat No. 153-ranked Pedro Cachin, 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
- Rune has played 22.4 games per match (33.3 in five-set matches) in his 33 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Rune has won 78.9% of his service games and 27.4% of his return games.
- Rune has won 78.2% of his service games on clay, and 31.7% of his return games.
- In his 19 matches so far this year, Gaston has played an average of 24.6 games across all court surfaces (36.7 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Gaston has won 71.1% of his service games and 22.2% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gaston has won 73.9% of his games on serve, and 20.3% on return.
How To Watch
May
28
2022
3rd Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
