How to watch Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas at the French Open
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas are set to square off in the Round of 16 of the French Open on May 30, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Monday, May 30
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Rune vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
|Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
40
World Rank
4
21-13
2022 Match Record
33-9
49-29
2022 Set Record
78-36
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
Last Tournament
Internazionali BNL d'Italia
Semifinal
Last Result
Runner-Up
Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Recent Performance
- In the Round of 32, Rune won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 versus Hugo Gaston on Saturday.
- In the Round of 32 on Saturday, Tsitsipas defeated No. 95-ranked Mikael Ymer, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
- Rune has played 34 matches this year across all court types, and 22.5 games per match (31.8 in five-set matches).
- Rune has won 78.9% of his service games this year, and 28.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Rune has won 78.2% of his games on serve, and 33.0% on return.
- Tsitsipas has played 42 matches this year (winning 56.0% of games across all court surfaces), and 26.6 games per match (38.9 in five-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Tsitsipas has won 84.8% of his service games and 26.6% of his return games.
- On clay, Tsitsipas has won 83.0% of his service games and 31.6% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
30
2022
Round of 16
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)