How to watch Hugo Dellien vs. Dominic Thiem at the French Open
On Sunday, May 22 at Stade Roland Garros, Dominic Thiem and Hugo Dellien come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 128 at the French Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Dellien vs. Thiem Matchup Info
|Hugo Dellien
|Dominic Thiem
87
World Rank
194
15-10
2022 Match Record
0-5
33-23
2022 Set Record
1-10
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Hugo Dellien vs. Dominic Thiem Recent Performance
- In his last match, Dellien lost 4-6, 2-6 versus Laslo Djere in the qualifying round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
- Thiem is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Gonet Geneva Open, to No. 134-ranked Marco Cecchinato, 3-6, 4-6.
- Dellien has played 25 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 21.0 games per match.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Dellien has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Dellien has won 74.4% of his games on serve, and 23.3% on return.
- Through five matches so far this year, Thiem has played 22.2 games per match and won 41.4% of them (across all court types).
- Thiem has won 5.4% of his return games this year, and 78.2% of his service games.
- On clay, Thiem has won 78.2% of his service games and 5.4% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
