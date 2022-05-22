How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open

If you're hoping to check out No. 68 Hugo Gaston go toe to toe with No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, turn on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: French Open

French Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Sunday, May 22

Sunday, May 22 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start with a 7-day free trial! Court Surface: Clay

Gaston vs. de Minaur Matchup Info

Hugo Gaston Alex de Minaur 68 World Rank 21 5-12 2022 Match Record 17-10 14-24 2022 Set Record 37-27 Mutua Madrid Open Last Tournament Mutua Madrid Open Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance