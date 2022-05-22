How to watch Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur at the French Open
If you're hoping to check out No. 68 Hugo Gaston go toe to toe with No. 21 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 128 of the French Open on May 22, turn on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: French Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Sunday, May 22
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Clay
Gaston vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Hugo Gaston
|Alex de Minaur
68
World Rank
21
5-12
2022 Match Record
17-10
14-24
2022 Set Record
37-27
Mutua Madrid Open
Last Tournament
Mutua Madrid Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Hugo Gaston vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Gaston most recently played on May 17, 2022, a 4-6, 7-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 158-ranked Manuel Guinard in the Round of 32 of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
- de Minaur lost his last match, 6-7, 2-6 versus Alex Molcan in the semifinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon on May 20, 2022.
- Gaston has played 17 matches so far this year across all court types, and 23.2 games per match (36.0 in five-set matches).
- So far this year, Gaston has won 71.7% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on clay, Gaston has won 78.2% of his games on serve, and -6.3% on return.
- de Minaur has played 23.6 games per match (30.3 in five-set matches) in his 27 matches this year across all court types.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, de Minaur has won 75.4% of his games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- On clay, de Minaur has won 70.9% of his service games and 34.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
1st Round
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
AM/EST
